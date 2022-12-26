BBK9 Finals on These Days

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is reaching the grand finale in another 6 days. The contestants and viewers are excited to know who will bag the trophy. As if now there are high predictions that Roopesh Shetty may lift the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 trophy. On the other hand, Rakesh Adiga is also in the race with an equal score for winning the BBK9 trophy. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 social media platforms say that Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are the top two contestants of the season. It is worth mentioning that Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are giving head-to-head competitions and making it tough for the audience to choose the winner.

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has completed 13 weeks and entered to its grand finale week. The audience figures are crossed, and having debates on Twitter over the winner and runner-up of the show. Well, the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 grand finale episode is all set to launch this Friday and Saturday. The sources say that the BBK9 finale episode is on December 31st. The timing may be the same as in previous seasons. In any case, neither Colors Kannada nor Bigg Boss Kannada 9 have issued an official statement.