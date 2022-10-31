BBK9 Eliminated Contestant Neha Gowda Earnings

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants are giving their best content to hold the attention of the audience as well as to woo them in order to escape elimination.

Neha Gowda was the recent BBK9 contestant to face the axe in the fifth-week elimination process.

Meanwhile, according to a recent Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Instagram post, another Contestant, Vinod Gobbar has also left the BBk9 house citing health issues. Reports say that he will re-enter the show after recovery.

Talking about Neha Gowda's performance in the show, we can say that Neha Gowda did not excel in the tasks. Neha also got less screen space and she did not give good content to the show like Kavyshree.

In the fourth-week elimination process, Neha and Mayuri were in the bottom position. Neha was saved by a whisker as there was only a marginal difference in the vote percentage. But she failed to escape fifth-week elimination.

After Neha Gowda's elimination, there have been a lot of search for her remuneration from Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers, Colors Kannada.

Well, do you also have the same question in your head? Then check this out. As per reports, Colors Kannada channel, the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 makers are believed to have paid Neha Gowda around 3.5 lakh per week.

However, there is no official information from the BBK9 contestant about her earnings. Neha Gowda is popular for her roles in Kannada TV serials Lakshmi Baramma and Kalyana Parisu.

