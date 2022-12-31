BBK9 Eliminated Contestant Divya Uruduga Earnings

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 Grand Finale: Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers seem upset with Divya Uruduga's elimination. Divya Uruduga was eliminated in the fifth position, which was unexpected by the viewers. BBK9 viewers expected Divya Uruduga to end up as the second runner-up as she got a good voting percentage. Divya Uruduga has gained a huge fan following with her Bigg Boss Kannada show. In season 8, her chemistry with Arvind KP got her good fame and Colors Kannada channel's highest TRP rating. A section of the audience referred to her as the Colors Kannada channel's TRP material. In BBK8, Divya U was evicted in the third position.

After Divya Uruduga's elimination in the grand finale episode, there are many searches about her remuneration from Colors Kannada Channel for Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. Earlier, when Divya U was officially announced as a BBK9 contestant, she was rumored to be the highest-paid contestant in the house. As per the reports Colors Kannada channel paid Divya U around Rs 3 to 4 lakh per week. So the totally earnings of Divya U for 14 weeks is around Rs 40 lakh. However, it is officially not confirmed by the actress. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 viewers are eager to know which contestant will bag the trophy.