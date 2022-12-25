BBK9 Eliminated Contestant Arun Sagar Earnings from Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 makers planned double elimination this week as the show is reaching the grand finale next week. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants who are left in the house for the finale race are Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Deepika Das, Aryavardhan, Divya Uruduga, and Rupesh Rajanna. Yes, Arun Sagar and Amulya Gowda are recent contestants to get evicted from the BBK9 house. Arun Sagar may get eliminated in tonight's episode. Arun Sagar is the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 1 and his entry has made the audience trill. Arun gave his best and gave stiff competition to his contenders. Based on his performance, Arun Sagar was expected to be in the top five, and it is worth noting that Arun Sagar has captured viewers' attention with his high drama and fights in the house.

After Arun Sagar's elimination, there are many questions about his remuneration. The sources say that Colors Kannada and Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 gave Arun Sagar around Rs 3 to 4 lakh per week. According to rumors, Arun Sagar is the highest-paid contestant on the show. So Arun Sagar's total remuneration for the 13th week is approximately Rs 35 lakh.