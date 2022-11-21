BBK9: Divya Uruduga Fans Are Back On Twitter

Divya U is the most loved and popular contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada history. BBK9 viewers were excited to watch Divya U's solo performance with Arvind KP. Arvind KP and Divya U have got huge famous in season 8 for their chemistry in the house. Divya U earned a massive fan base after entering the show. Colors Kannada channel has got the highest TRP rating for season 8 and viewers said that she is TRP material for Colors Kannada channel. Colors Kannada channel proved it by bringing her back on the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 show.

It is known that Divya U have a massive following and they never step back to root for her on the weekends. Divya U fans always trend her on social media but in season 9 Divya U fans are not seen much as Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh fans are giving stiff competition to Divya U fans. Since Rupesh Rajanna pointed out Divya U has fake and tagged her as a crying baby, they became super active on Twitter and slammed Rupesh Rajanna. By this, we can say that Divya Uruduga's fan power is back and they are making sure that she will bag the trophy this time by defeating Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga. Let us wait and watch what Divya U fans are up to.