BBK9: Divya Uruduga is Back, Say Netizens

BBK9: The most loved and popular contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 and BBK8—Divya Uruduga has again proved that she has all potential to be in the house and gave back to Rupesh Rajanna's allegations in the nomination tasks.

As per the latst promo of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 released by Colors Kannada, Divya U gives an earful to Rupesh Rajanna and clears his statements over her that she is fake and crying for attention. BBK9 viewers are thoroughly enjoying Divya U’s back-to-back replies to Rupesh Rajanna and Divya U fans are extensively sharing it on social media. Divya U fans are trending her on top of Twitter and rooting for her. They say that Divya U is back to form and nobody can stop her.

Earlier BBK9 viewers were upset that Divya U did not have much screen space in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 like she did in season 8. But this week, most of the promos are about Divya Uruduga. Meanwhile, Rupesh Rajanna’s behavior in the nomination tasks surprised the audience and contestants. However, the contestants did not support Rajanna's statements and were against him. This week Rupesh Rajanna got into a fight with most of the contestants over silly reasons. Following this, viewers say that if Rupesh Rajanna gets nominated next week, he will surely be out of the BBK9 house.

Meanwhile, Rupesh Rajanna has earned the Kalape (worst performer) tag for the week while Rakesh Adiga was chosen by housemates as the best performer.

