BBK9: Divya U No More TRP Material For Colors Kannada

Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Divya Uruduga is a well-known personality on the Kannada small screen. After entering Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, Divya U became a familar face to the audience. Her chemistry with Arvind KP in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 grabbed the attention of the audience.

In season 8, Divya U haters would say that without Aravin KP she is nothing in the house. However, Divya U fans did not accept that theory in season 8. However, in season 9, when BBK makers confirmed Divya Uruduga's entry into the show, viewers were excited to see her performance in the house without Aravind KP's support. Divya U was given more screen in the promos at the beginning of the show, but her presence seems to be gradually fading.

If you have noticed, she is the quiet type and not making any noise in the Bigg Boss house. It appears she is missing Aravind KP.

Earlier, Bigg Boss Kannada show followers said that Divya Uruduga is TRP material for Colors Kannada channel. There was a rumor that Colors Kannada channel brought her back to the show in season 9 for TRP rating. But, now BBK9 viewers say that Colors Kannada could be regretting bringing Divya U to the show. Divya U is no doubt topping the voting polls every week, though she is not getting much screenspace. Divya U fans continue to root for her to win the BBK9 trophy.

