BBK9: Deepika Uses Her Special Power To Revive Anupama's Game

There is a lot of discussion happening on social media platforms about Deepika Das using her special power to revive Anupama Gowda's game in the captaincy task. Yes, according to Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 live, Deepika Das has given her special powers to bring Anupama back to the task.

A section of the audience is asking why Deepika Das used her special power to help Anupama instead of using it for herself. On the other hand, BBK9 viewers have heaped praises on Deepika for making a smart move by utilizing special powers. A few tweets say that Deepika was injured in the task and is unable to walk and that is why she used her special powers to revive Anupama. Anyway, the third-week task for the fourth-week captaincy is interesting, and contestants were seen getting into a clash over gold bars.

According to the recent promo, Arun Sagar changed his game and stole other contestants' gold bars to become a game changer, as per Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers.

BBK9 audience feel that Arun Sagar and Prashanth Samabargi have become show stoppers this week. Both Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants and viewers are curious to know what the next move of Prashanth Sambargi will be. As per Bigg Boss Kannada 9 live, Kavyashree, Anupama and Arun Sagar are in the captaincy race. Let us wait and watch tonight's episode to know what exactly happened. Follow Sakshi Post for more live updates.