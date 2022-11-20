BBK9 Contestants With Highest Online Fan Base

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is getting a good response from the viewers, and the contestants in the BBK glasshouse are not stepping back to entertain the audience with their high drama and fights. The show has completed its eight weeks and entered its ninth week. As per the reports, Deepika Das is the recent contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 house. The contestants who are left in the BBK9 glasshouse for the grand finale race are Arun Sagar, Rupesh Rajanna, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya U, Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Vinod, Amulya Gowda, Kavyashree, Anupama, and Aryavardhan.

It is known that Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, and Divya U are the most popular and have earned huge followings after entering the Bigg Boss Kannada house. Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga impressed the BBK viewers in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 and topped the season. Divya Uruduga got a massive response in season 8, which is why the BBK makers brought her back in season 9. Netizens say that Divya U is TRP material for Bigg Boss Kannada. These three contestants have the most online fans, and their supporters go out of their way to keep them trending on social media. What is your opinion on it? Comment Below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

