This BBK9 Contestant Escaping Eviction For This Reason?

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestant Rakesh Adiga's popularity is soaring ever since he entered the Bigg Boss Kannada show. In Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty are topping the voting polls. Rakesh Adiga may not perform well in the tasks, but he grabs the attention of BBK viewers with his presence in the tasks. We can say that Rakesh Adiga has his way of becomi ng the center of attraction in the house.

A section of the audience says that Rakesh Adiga has hired a paid PR team. They say that Rakesh Adiga is surviving elimination because of his PR team, though he is not performing well in the tasks. Rakesh haters say that he is getting the highest vote percentage due to paid PR promotions and not because of his performance. On the other hand, social media predictions suggest that if Rakesh's PR team continues to do promotions at this level, then he will again land in the runner-up position in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

Every Bigg Boss contestant hires a PR team to to garner more votes. The PR team supports a specific contestant in order to save them from getting eliminated from the show. However, the fallout of a few contestants hiring their PR team is that sometimes strong and worthy contestants get evicted due to a lack of votes.

Rakesh Adiga is trying hard give his best and impress BBK viewers. So let us wait and watch if Rakesh Adiga can woo the audience to keep him in the house for long. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.