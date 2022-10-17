BBK9: Colors Kannada Regrets Signing Up This Popular Contestant?

Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Divya Urudguda is the most liked and well-known contestant in Kannada Bigg Boss. Divya U is among the ex contestnats from Bigg Boss K annada seaosn 8 who entered BB house.

Divya gained immense popularity from Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Divya Urududa's chemistry with her housemate, Arvind KP and their bond grew made her more popular. Divya U has several fan pages and her fans never leave an opportunity to keep her on top of social media trends, especially on Twitter.

In BBK8, viewers always were of the view that Divya U is a TRP material for Colors Kannada. To cash in on her popularity, Colors Kannada decided to bring her back to Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. When Divya U confirmed her entry, viewers went crazy and expected a lot from her.

But they seem to be disappointed with Divya U's performance in BBK9. If you look at social media pages , there are no trending hashtags under her name as was the case in the previous season.

Divya Urudguda is giving her best in the tasks assigned by Bigg Boss, but she is not getting much screenscape like BBK8. Netizens expected that there will be stiff competition between Divya U and Roopesh Shetty since both are hugely popular.

All said and done, the two contestants are topping the charts every week with the highest voting percentage, but Roopesh seems to have overtaken Divya U in terms of popularity. BBK9 viewers are saying that Colors Kannada may now be regretting signing up Divya U.

Meanwhile, A section of the audience feel that Divya U is nothing without Arvind KP while others say that she is trying to prove herself in this season that she is independent. What is your opinion on this? Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.