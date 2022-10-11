BBK9: Aryavardhan Guruji's Escape Route to Survive in The House

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 contestant Aryavardhan is entertaining the audience and contestants with his jokes. In Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1, no one expected that Aryavardhan would end up in the top four positions. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers are impressed with Aryavardhan’s game strategy. However, a section of the audience says that he is playing a safe game that other contestants are unaware of.

In the Super Sunday With Sudeep episode, Sudeep asked Aryavardhan "If you were granted a wish to wake up as another contestant in t he house, who would it be." In reply, Aryavardhan says he doesn't want to be like Rakesh Adiga. Kichcha Sudeep asks him to explain the reason for the same to which Aryavardhan says he knows Rakesh well as they both were room mates at one point and the conversations the duo had as roommates are scary. BBK9 host Kiccha Sudeep asks Aryavardhan to elaborate on his statement, but Aryavardhan refuses to explain and says he can't reveal it on TV.

Meanwhile, Rakesh interrupts and asks Aryavardhan to explain it properly as his statements might create a negative impression about him among Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers. But Aryavardhan refuses and says, "I can't understand." Following this, BBK9 viewers are slamming Aryavardhan for using the escapist route to be in the good books of people while showing other contestants in poor light. In a few episodes telecast earlier, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers observed this kind of behavior in Aryavardhan and it was evident that he was playing a safe game by portraying housemates in poor light with his half and meaningless statements. Do you also think the same? Comment below.