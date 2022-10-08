BBK9: Aryavardhan Guruji Threatens to Cut His Wrist With Knife, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 contestants are entertaining the audience with their fights and pranks. But pranks in the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house are overstepping the boundaries and contestants are pulling pranks at the drop of a hat. Aryavardhan is the only contestant chosen by housemates for pranks. Aryavardhan Guruji has become the master of entertainment in the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house. Aryavardhan Guruji, who is recognised as a strong contender in the 'Bigg Boss' house, frequently become the target of pranks. Aryavardhan Guruji is upset with the pranks and holding back his anger, but Kavya Shree is taking advantage of it. After losing his cool, Aryavardhan Guruji threatened Kavyashree with a knife that he would cut off his hand off.

Aryavardhan Guruji is disappointed that Bigg Boss pulled a prank on him by selecting him for the captaincy task. In the meantime, Kavyashree pokes Aryavardhan Guruji and he complains about it to the Bigg Boss in a dramatic way. During the conversation, Aryavardhan's anger reaches its peak and he asks Kavya to leave or threatens to cut off his hand with a knife. Anyway, BBK9 viewers are bored and irritated by the contestants' pranks in the task. This season, contestants are not taking tasks and games seriously. Last weekend, Kichcha Sudeep warned Arun Sagar to not be a joker by pulling pranks.