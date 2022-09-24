BBK9: Arviya Back in Bigg Boss House

Arvind KP and Divya U duo is the best couple ever in the history of Bigg Boss Kannada. They earned a huge fan following for their chemistry and bonding inside the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 house.

Arvind and Divya Uruduga are still basking in the success of their Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 stint. Most of the BBK viewers watched the show only for Divya U and Aravind KP ever since they got together after the Jodi task. With their chemistry in the glass house, these two contestants won the hearts of millions of viewers.

They were always trending on social media during Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.

Now, as per Divya U and Arvind KP's Instagram handles, they are both still together and Arviya fans are waiting for their wedding announcement.

Meanwhile, when Kichcha Sudeep announced that old Bigg Boss Kannada contestants would return for Season 9, viewers began pleading with Colors Kannada to bring back Arvind and Divya U. It is worth mentioning here that most of the viewers demanded Arvind and Divya U's entry.

After Colors Kannada released the promo with Arvind's stage performance, viewers are eager to know whether Arvind KP and Divya U will be back in season 9. It is unknown whether Divya U is also giving a stage performance with Arvind, but Arvind KP's appearance will definitely be a crowdpuller and ensure more people watch Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 grand premiere episode, which will be telecast today at 6pm on Colors Kannada channel.

