BBK9: Araviya Fans Upset With Aryavardhan Guruji, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Arvind KP and Divya Uruduga are hugely popular, thanks to their stint in BBK8. The jodi was the most-loved couple in Bigg Boss Kannada history. The two earned massive fan following and the audience loved their pair in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.

In BBK8, Arvind KP and Divya Uruduga performed well and ended up as first and second runner-ups. After watching their closeness, BBK viewers expected that Arvind KP and Divya U might continue their relationship after stepping out of the show too.

Fans even coined the phrase 'Araviya' joining their names, after realising their relationship was for real. now, it appears all their wishes have come true. Arvind KP and Divya Uruduga wowed the audience with photos even after they stepped out of the house. Araviya fans have been eagerly waiting for their marriage announcement since then.

Meanwhile, Divya U entered the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house and Arvind KP gave a stage performance to wish her luck before she entered the BBK9 house.

The question of whether Arvind KP and Divya Uruduga will get married is still a million dollar one. But, the recent controversial comment made by BBK9 contestant Aryavardhan Guruji has stunned the audience. The numerologist has predicted that if Divya Uruduga and Arvind KP get married they will end up getting divorced. This surely has set tongues wagging on social media with Araviya fans slamming Guruji for nipping their relationship in the bud.

Now, what exactly did Aryavardhan Guruji say?

Aryavardhan Guruji did not really take the name of Divya Uruduga and Arvind KP particularly while mkaing his prediction. Aryavardhan Guruji also did not make the statement that Divya Uruduga and Arvind KP will divorce if they marry. However, he simply said that number 8 does not equal the number 7. The 8th date cannot be the 7th date's life partner, Arayavardhan stated. Well, it seems BBK viewers have misunderstood the statement because Divya U's birthday is not on January 8, and Arvind KP's birthday is on December 8th. So, my dear Arviya fans... no need to be upset.