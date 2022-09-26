BBK9: Aravind KP Will Enter Bigg Boss, But Not Now!

Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga are the best couple on Kannada Bigg Boss. They both are enjoying huge fan following on social media platforms. There are several fan pages created by Aravind and Divya U fans and named Arviya. Aravind KP and Divya U made Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 so special for the audience, and they would never miss an episode to watch Aravind KP and Divya. Aravind KP and Divya U never had fights or arguments over any tasks. They always keep their relationship aside and focus on defeating each other in the tasks. It is worth mentioning that Aravind KP and Divya U have great chemistry on-screen and off-screen.

Divya U's entry to season 9 excited the audience that Aravind KP might also re-enter the show. Especially when Aravind KP and Divya U gave a stage performance for season 9, everyone went crazy on social media that Arviya would be back. However, Kichcha Sudeep has stated that only Divya U will enter the BBK9 house. Aravind KP and Divya U were TRP materials for Colors Kannada, and they got more screen space than other contestants. So BBK9 viewers are expecting that Colors Kannada channel and BBK makers might bring Aravind KP as a wild entry to the show. Do you think the Bigg Boss Kannada producers will bring Aravind KP back for season 9? Let us know your opinions in the comments. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

