BBK9 Anupama Gowda Eliminated 

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers were eager to see which contestant will get eliminated from the house this week.

With the weekend here, BBK9 host Kichcha Sudeep entered the house. After schooling the contestants and evaluating their performances over the week, the Bigg Boss Kannada host is said to have evicted Anupama Gowda from the Bigg Boss house.

Yes, Divya Uruduga, who was said to be in the danger zone has been saved from eviction and Anupama has been shown the door.

Anupama Gowda is eliminated, if reports doing the rounds on social media are any indication. Are you happy with Colors Kannada choice of Contestant for this week's elimination? Do you think Anupama Gowda deserved to be eliminated? Who else should have been eliminated according to you?

