BBK9: Amulya Gowda Eliminated

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is heading towards the grand finale in another few weeks. The show has completed its 13 weeks and is entering its 14th week with a lot of twists and surprises in the BBK9 house. The contestants are giving their best to bag the season 9 trophy and not giving up on any hard task. The contestant who left for the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 finale race are Arun Sagar, Aryavardhan, Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Deepika Das, Divya Uruduga, and Amulya Gowda. Well, as per the recent news Amulya Gowda is the recent contestant to get an exit pass from the show. Amulya Gowda was expected to finish as the second runner-up or in the top five list by BBK9 viewers. But her elimination shocked the contestants and viewers.

It is worth mentioning that Amulya Gowda is a strong contender, and she gained a huge following outside the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house for her performance and behaviour in the house. Amulya gave head to head competitions to senior contestants. Amulya Gowda grabbed viewers' attention with her chemistry with Rakesh Adiga.