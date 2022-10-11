BBK9: 10 Contestants in Danger Zone, Who Will Get Evicted?

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has completed its second week and entered into its third week with a lot of action happening inside the house. For now, there are no serious fights or arguments happening inside the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 house. BBK9 host Kichcha Sudeep warned Prashanth Sambargi and Vinod against creating unnecessary drama and asked them to stop fighting over silly reasons in the recent weekend episode.

Contestants seem to be having fun during the tasks and don't seem to be seriousn about executing the assigned tasks. Netizens say that old contestants are not taking tasks seriously and simply whiling away time with unnecessary chit-chat. New contestants are playing well, and a few of them are getting influenced by old contestants and are not playing well.

Talking about the third week nomination—this week all the nominated contestants are strong contenders. As per prediction, one of the senior contestants is likely to get eliminated.

The contestants who got nominated for elimination in the third-week are Roopesh Rajanna, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, Darsh Chandrappa, Anupama Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Vinod Gobaragala, Deepika Das, Amulya Gowda, and Mayuri Kyatari. As per the unofficial Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 voting results, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, Amulya Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, and Amulya Gowda are in the safe zone while while Roopesh Rajanna, Darsh Chandrappa, Anupama Gowda, Vinod Gobaragala, Deepika Das, and Mayuri Kyatari are in the danger zone.

Roopesh Shetty and Divya Uruduga are topping the voting polls. However, if you regulary follow the show, the vote percentage changes each day depending on the contestants' performance in the tasks. So let us wait and watch to see which contestant will face the axe this week. For more updates, follow Sakshi Post.