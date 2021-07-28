BBK8 Weekend With Sudeep: These Contestants Will Be Eliminated

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has been doing good as far as TRP is concerned. The makers keep planning different twists and turn to keep the viewers engaged. Some weeks there is no elimination and another week, they suddenly go for double elimination. Well, if the sources are to be believed, we will have double elimination this weekend.

The names can shock you but as we know the Grand Finale is nearing and we still have enough contestants in the glasshouse. As of now, there are 8 contestants left in BBk8. If the finale airs in the first week of August, then we can say for sure that this weekend's double elimination is confirmed. Kichcha Sudeep is likely to announce two names in the coming episode. This can mean heartbreak for many fans.

Apart from captain Divya Uruduga, all the remaining participants have been nominated. Aravind KP, Divya Suresh, Shubha P, Manju P, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Vaishnavi Gowda, and Prashanth Sambargi were nominated for this week's elimination.

Avid viewers and fans have predicted that this time we will be saying goodbye to Shamanth Gowda and Prashanth Sambargi. If the voting sees a change in the end, we could be seeing Divya Suresh and Shubha Poonja leaving the house. But chances of Shamanth and Prashanth getting evicted in the double-elimination are fairly high.

Let us wait for the Weekend episode with Sudeep to find out who gets eliminated.