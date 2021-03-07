BBK8: Prashanth Sambargi Trolled By Kannada Bigg Boss Viewers For Touching Female Contestants

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestant Prashanth Sambargi has become the talk of the town for his blunt talk and mannerisms. His commanding voice is not being loved by housemates and also the small screen audience. Sambargi doesn't really care about other's feelings when he talks nor does he realise that it might hurt somebody's feelings when he talks. Now, we see that Prashanth Sambargi is getting trolled on social media for the same reason.

Netizens are not taking kindly to Prashanth Sambargi's gestures inside the Bigg Boss house. They feel he's being too physical with people, hugging them unnecessarily and also feel that he's getting too close to women inside the house. Besides, to escape nomination from eviction, Prashanth had chosen Vishwanath, who's the youngest member inside the Kannada Bigg Boss house in Season 8. Now, netizens are trolling him saying Prashanth won against a kid and none mighty.

Besides, when Nirmala offered coffee powder and suitcase, Prashanth Sambargi chose the latter but passed sarcastic comments on Nirmala which his housemates are yet to be aware of. The bottom line is that Prashanth Sambargi's dual face has not impressed Bigg Boss viewers one bit! Also, netizens are fuming over Prashanth's carefree ways of talking inside the house and also his arguments over trivial matters which they say is just to grab attention and stay in the news. Besides, Prashanth Sambargi said Divya Urudaga hardly works inside the house without even knowing fully about her which has angered Bigg Boss viewers.

It may be recalled that Prashanth Sambargi had already grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons when he pointed fingers at a few Sandalwood actors when he was questioned in connection with the drug mafia's link to the Kannada film industry. So Prashanth is already in the bad books of people. now, his behaviour inside the Kannada Bigg Boss house in season 8 has not impressed them either. Let's see if he mends his ways to stay in the house.

