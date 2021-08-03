BBK8 Opinion Poll Hints at Manju Pavagada Victory in Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is all gearing up for a wrap. Although contestants are feeling sad that they have bid adieu to the show, BBK viewers are waiting to know who will be declared as the winner of this season.

There are currently six contestants remaining in the house after Shamanth and Shubha Pooja's eviction last weekend.

Aravind KP

Prashanth Sambargi

Divya Uruduga

Manju Pavagada

Vaishnavi

Divya Suresh

Like we mentioned in our earlier article, one of the BBK contestants will be sent out of the house in the middle of this week, which is likely to happen either today or tomorrow. As per buzz and given the popularity and voting trends, Divya Suresh will be the next contestant to be evicted from the house. If one of the contestants leaves, then there will be top 5 contestants remaining in the house.

Now, the audience seems to be divided over which contestant will win Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. While a lot is being said, several Kannada channels and fan groups have conducted surveys to collect opinion of people. As per one of the polls, a majority of the BBK viewers want Manju Pavagada to win this season of Bigg Boss. This is not our analysis. The public opinion seems to be in favour of Manju Pavagada for winning Bigg Boss Kannada 8 title. Here's a look at a video shared by Manju's Army on Twitter.