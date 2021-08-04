BBK8: Meet The Top 5 in Bigg Boss Grand Finale

As we know, one of the contestants will get eliminated today. The sudden mid-week elimination will show the exit door to Divya Suresh. After that, we will be getting the top 5. We are just 4 days to the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. On August 8, one of the top 5 will be lifting the trophy.

On Sunday, Shamanth Bro Gowda and Shubha Poonja were evicted in the double-elimination. The speculations were on since the beginning of the week that there will be a double elimination this time and that is what happened. After that, we got the top 6 and now with Divya Suresh’s eviction, we will get the final 5.

The top 5 of this season are going to be Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP, Vaishnavi, and Manju Pavagada. The chances of winning are between Aravind and Manju. The winner will be chosen based on the votes by the viewers.

We will get the winner of this season very soon. It now remains to be seen who will clinch the title this Sunday. Watch the Grand Finale of BBK8 on August 8.