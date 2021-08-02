BBK8 Lovebirds To Be Winner And Runner Up Of Bigg Boss Kannada

We have some good news for you guys. As we all know Aravind KP and Divya U are the lovebirds of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. These two are always together and fan love seeing their moments. Many of the fans want these two to win the show. With Aravind as the winner and Divya as the runner-up, this is what the viewers feel will be perfect.

Since the elimination of Shamanth Bro Gowda and Shubha Poonja, the competition has got very tough. Many are predicting that Divya Suresh will be eliminated this week and we will get the top 5 of BBK8. They will be Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP, Vaishnavi, and Manju Pavagada.

Let us show you why the chances of Aravind and Divya being in the top 2 have increased. After Shubha’s eviction from the show, her fans have turned to support Manju as these two were close. Now Manju fans and Shubha fans have united to vote for Manju and make him the winner but the voting percentage still has a gap between Divya and Manju.

As always Aravind is in the lead on the voting leaderboard. But this time the competition is really tough between Manju and Divya. All the fans are gearing up as we are reaching the Grand Finale. Divya U and Aravind fans have come together to vote for both the contestants. “ArViya for the win” keeps trending on Twitter. The battle is really tough.

But ArViya fans are leading. Even though Manju as well has high chances of winning based on how he performed in Bigg Boss Kannada's second innings, it is Aravind and Divya who are leading in the votes. Looking at how things are going now, we can say that Aravind KP will be the winner of BBK8, and Divya Uruduga will be the runner-up. This is speculation as things can change at any time. Who knows, Manju might catch up soon!