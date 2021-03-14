BBK8: Kichcha Sudeep Warns Bigg Boss Contestant Prashanth Sambargi Against Hugging Housemates

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestant Prashanth Sambargi is known to be close with female housemates in the glass house. He is also known to hug fellow contestants for no reason. This seems to have even come to the notice of Bigg Boss host and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep. The Bigg Boss host discussed this issue during the weekend episode 'Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe' last night.

How many contestants will you hug, Sudeep asked a straight question to Prashanth Sambargi. Much to the surprise of the actor, Prashanth replied with 'everyone'! Kichcha Sudeep said: "I am not jealous about you giving a tight hug to your fellow contestants for 2-3 minutes. However, you talking while hugging them is an issue."

Elaborating, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 host Kichcha Sudeep said, "When your mics touch, we can hardly hear anything. You can ghug but you are not allowed to talk. Even I can't hug for so long you seem to have that talent. Prashanth is known to hug people and talk. Do not get into a situation where we will be forced to impose a rule prohibiting hugging inside Bigg Boss house."

Bigg Boss has not laid out any rules against hugging for more than two minutes. In the last seven seasons, we have seen contestants hugging each other. However, don't let the situation go out of hand and bring it to a level where we will be forced to bring new rules. I don't like it, added Sudeep.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants who were listening to Kichcha Sudeep ended up laughing on hearing the words of the host.