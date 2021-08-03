BBK8: Here’s Who Will Get Evicted in The Sudden Mid-Week Elimination?

We are slowly inching closer to the finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 and in that, we will only have 5 contestants. Since there are six contestants remaining in the house, one of them will get evicted soon in the sudden mid-week elimination.

In Sunday’s episode of BBK8, we saw two contestants leaving the house. Yes, it was a double-elimination episode where Shamanth Bro Gowda and Shubha Poonja were evicted. There are 6 contestants remaining in the glasshouse now.

After that, we had the top six BBK8 contestants. Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Uruduga, Divya Suresh, Aravind KP, Vaishnavi, and Manju Pavagada are the names of the players. However, we now have exclusive info on the top 5 for you. According to sources and voting trends, one contestant's name may be announced during the upcoming sudden elimination.

Yes, there will be another eviction this week because we only need the top five contestants for the Grand Finale. We can expect Divya Suresh to be shown the exit door during the mid-week elimination. She can get eliminated, which will then give us the Top 5 of this Bigg Boss season.