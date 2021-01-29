BBK8 Exclusive: Is Kannada Kogile Archana Udupa Entering Bigg Boss House In Season 8?

Kannada Bigg Boss is all set to roll out season 8 and the tension is building up among fans to know who all will enter the show as contestants this year. While several names are doing the rounds on social media as a prospective contestant, one name which is big in the music industry too is being heard.

We all know that the popular Kannada TV reality show makers often invite either hugely popular or highly controversial celebrities to take part in the show so they can expect some huge TRPs for the show besides sponsorships from well known brands. Now, the name of Archana Udupa is being heard as one of the contestants.

Archana is a household name in the industry. From being a contestant in the famous and classic TVS Saregama show during her earlier years of career to becoming the most sought-after singer and judge on musical shows, Archana Udupa has come a long way. With her hard work and perseverance, Archana has cemented her place in the industry. Besides being on the jury of several film festivals, Archana has also shared the stage with the legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam on many occasions for musical shows. So the moment we heard she was being considered, we quickly called to check if there was any truth to the rumour. So, is Archana Udupa really entering the Kannada Bigg Boss house?

Well, the answer is a big NO. She has been judging the famous Kannada Kogile show on the small screen. When asked if she would enter the Bigg Boss house if invited. She says, "Never in this life."

In fact, the Bigg Boss Kannada show organisers had reportedly approached both her and her dad Srinivasa Udupa (also a well known singer) to appear in one of the earlier seasons. But her answer is a firm No.

Even though Archana is quite active on social media platforms which she uses to interact with fans, she prefers privacy.

During the lockdown period, Archana would regularly sing songs and post them on her Facebook account with a message to fans. But when it comes to Bigg Boss, it is a different ball game altogether. Contestants are expected to stay inside the house for 100 days with no contact with the outside world, including family. The phones of the contestants too are snatched away. So Archana may not want that kind of life and perhaps to be under the constant scrutiny of cameras watching her every movement inside the house is definitely not her cup of tea. So Archana Udupa is not entering the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, Kannada Bigg Boss host Kichcha Sudeep is getting ready to host season 8 of the famous Kannada TV reality show. It now remains to be seen which contestants will be shortlisted by the makers. Stay tuned for updates.