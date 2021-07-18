BBK8: Divya Uruduga Best Dressed Contestant This Week

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Fans always have their eyes on what the contestants are wearing and what look they are sporting for the weekend episode. If we talk about the ladies, it is always between Vaishnavi and Divya U. BBK8 Viewers always have a varied opinion on which contestant has nailed it this time.

This week, the audience has tagged Divya U as the best-dressed contestant. They liked the dress she wore during the Weekend episode with Sudeep. “Without any doubts, Divya was surely the best-dressed contestant of the weekend episode,” wrote a fan on Twitter.

Divya always has a subtly to her look. She usually wears light dresses that go well with her face. Her hairstyles are also on point. This time she wore a light peach-pink colour dress and donned a puff hairstyle with it. Although this time Divya and Arvind KP were not twinning, they still wore outfits that complemented each other.

Since the second innings first episode, Aravind KP and Divya U have been twinning in every weekend episode. In the last, "Sunday with Sudeep" episode, Aravind and Divya U wore the same outfit. We can say that indirectly, Colors Kannada is highlighting them. Well, the duo is the reason behind good TRP ratings for the show, so why not?

Check out some of the best fan reactions to Divya Uruduga’s recent Weekend episode look:

Best Dressed.



This Girl is making it difficult for d Makers, Matching her Individual following seems difficult for them.



U were successfull in nitpicking her, ignoring her, Making d normal audience to hate her but still..😄



I feel pity for U.#BBK8#DivyaUruduga pic.twitter.com/pyHfB0pNdn — Varun (@Typ_o_Logical) July 17, 2021

#DivyaUruduga is clothed with strength and dignity Nd she laughs without fear of the feature..

Be strong and courageous... heart 💖💖💖#BBK8 pic.twitter.com/P3LsnHSkk5 — Nishchitha (@Nishchi28315187) July 18, 2021