BBK8: Aravind Love Letter To Divya Goes Viral

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has been in the news since its inception. No doubt, we are getting a chance to witness a high level of drama in the house. There’s no denying the fact that contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to impress the audience with their performance in the house.

It’s a known fact that, the equation in Bigg Boss house among the housemates will always change as their equation don’t be the same every day. For any Bigg Boss, contestants come without knowing each other, they’ll turn friends in the house through the game. Some of them become lovers in the house, yes, we are talking about Aravind and Divya of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. They have won millions of hearts with their performance and fans are rooting for them.

There are several fan pages on them. Off late, Aravind seems to have written a love letter to Divya which has gone viral on all social media platforms. In case, if you haven’t seen it yet, here’s for you. Take a look at it: