BBK8: Aravind Fans Call Out Nidhi For Degrading National Sportsperson, Demand Apology

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 fans were left furious as the fight between Nidhi Subbaiah and Aravind KP got out of hands. After Nidhi said some harsh words to Aravind and also questioned his ‘sportsmanship’, fans have been furious and asked Nidhi to apologize to Aravind. They trended several hashtags on Twitter.

In the latest episode, Aravind KP and Nidhi Subbaiah got into a heated argument over the use of the Kannada slang 'swalpa muchkoli' which means shut up in English. This led to an ugly spat between the two contestants.

Nidhi even questioned Aravind’s sportsmanship while also bringing down his achievements, and said, “Participation medal alli bandirodu..Geddu thorsu Dakar rally na” (It was only a participation medal. You didn’t win the Dakar rally).

Also Read: Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Kichcha Sudeep To Take Nidhi Subbaiah's Class

This has left Bigg Boss fans furious and they called her out for degrading the achievements of a national sportsperson. Aravind KP is one of the best Motorists. He has represented India in motorsports rallies, multiple times. He participated in the Dakar rally and appeared in the event three times. He even finished 37th during the 2019 Dakar.

Dakar is a really tough off-road rally. It is considered to be one of the most dangerous motor races. But Aravind successfully completing the course is itself commendable. He has made India proud. For his contribution to the country, the motorist was also awarded the Sportsperson of the Year (Motorsport) award in 2019.

“Dakar rally is equivalent to Olympics which most people don’t know. To participate itself is a pride to the nation... people who swim in the local well will not know how big the ocean will be,” wrote one fan on Twitter defending Aravind and asking Nidhi to apologize to him.

Dakar rally is equivelent to olympics which most people dont know. To participate itself is a pride to nation... people who swim in local well will not know how big the ocean will be...#BBK8#ApologizeToAravindkp pic.twitter.com/62VNn9FV3V — lil cutie (@PsAmbika) June 30, 2021

Aravind fans are upset with Nidhi. They trended the #ApologizeToAravindkp hashtag on Twitter. “Disrespecting a national champion for his achievements is equal to disrespecting our country,” said another fan.