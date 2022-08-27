BBK OTT Viewers Feel Sonu Gowda and Rupesh Are More Than Friends

It appears love track in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT House is all set t obegin soon. But we don't know whether Roopesh and Sonu Gowda have the same feelings, as viewers are predicting.

In the most recent episode of BBK OTT, Roopesh and Sonu are seen discussing about their love stories from their past. Roopesh tells Sonu Gowda his that love story that he was in love with a girl who would visit a temple every day and on Raksha Bandhan, the girl tied Rakhi to all his friends except him.

Sonu Gowda tells Roopesh that love should be true and it one must never choose it as a passtime activity. Sonu Gowda says that trust is most important in a relationship, but it could sometimes boomerang. In between, Rakesh Adiga steps in and says, respect is key to any relationship. Sonu goes on to recount her tragic love tale saying she crossed the line in her relationship after trusting her ex, who later dumped her. Sonu breaks down while narrating her story and Rakesh Adiga gives her a tight hug to console her.

After this conversation, the audience thinks that there is likely to be a love track soon in the BB house. Love tracks in the Bigg Boss house are quite common and in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, Arvind and Divya's love track got Colors Kannada huge TRP ratings. Bigg Boss Kannada OTT has managed to keep the viewers interested in its very first episode, thanks to the rich content.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT Kannada's third-week elimination is ahead. The contestants nominated for this week's elimination are Arya Vardhan, Roopesh Shetty, Akshata Kukki, Chaitra, Somanna, Uday Surya, and Jayshree. As per sources Jayshree is in the bottom position with the lowest voting percentage.