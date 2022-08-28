BBK OTT Uday Surya Evicted From Bigg Boss in Week 3

Hey, Bigg Boss OTT Kannada viewers, are you ready for the third-week elimination? So the whole week was predicted that Jayshree might get the axe. But the situation totally changed after Uday Surya had a character assassination talk with Chiatra over Sanya Iyer. We can say that the third week was all about Jayshree's behavior in the captaincy task and when Bigg Boss stopped her from spraying perfume on contenders' eyes. Anyway, she was nominated as the worst performer of the week and was sent to jail. Adding to that, Bigg Boss punished Jayshree by directly nominating her for the fourth week. The audience expected that the weekend episode with Kichcha Sudeep might be full of schooling Jayshree over her behavior.

Anyway, Sudeep took a class for Jayshree, but the weekend was more about Uday Surya's character assassination conversation. However, Chaitra opposed the way Uday was speaking about Sanya, Jaswanth, and Nandini. Kichcha Sudeep appreciated Chaitra for the way she handled the situation. Kichcha Sudeep slammed Uday for doing so and said it is not the correct way to speak. A section audiece who was out of Jayshree's issue has made sure that Uday will be out of the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT house. This is not the first time that Uday Surya has lost his tongue over other contestants. In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss Kannada OTT contestants will bid goodbye to Uday Surya.

There are 11 contestants left in the Bigg Boss OT Kannada house, where Lokesh and Arjun are out of the show due to medical reasons. Currently Roopesh and Rakesh Adiga are the show stoppers. BBK viewers are trending Roopesh and Rakesh on social media pages by predicting the winner and runner-up of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT.