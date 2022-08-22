BBK OTT: Spoorthi Gowda Earnings From Bigg Boss

Spoorthi Gowda is the second Bigg Boss Kannada OTT contestant to be eliminated. Spoorthi Gowda and Akshatha Kukki were in the bottom position, but viewers expected that the BBK makers would save Spoorthy and eliminate Akshatha for the love track. As we all know, Spoorthi and Rakesh Adiga were good friends, and the audience liked their equation. But Spoorthy did not perform well in this week tasks and other contestants nominated her as the worst performer of the week. In the weekend episode with Kichcha Sudeep, Sudeep schooled Spoorthy for not taking a stand for herself. Anyway, BBK viewers will miss Rakesh Adiga and Spoorthi's fun in the Bigg Boss Kannada house. A section of the audience expected that Sonu Srinivas might get an exit pass.

As per the sources, Spoorthy Gowda's remuneration for Bigg Boss OTT Kannada is around Rs 2.5 lakh per week. The total remuneration Spoorthy earned from Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 is around s 7 lakh. Arjun Ramesh is out of the Bigg Boss Kannada house due to a medical emergency as his shoulder got injured for a week. Earlier, comedian Lokesh Kumar left the house due to his leg injury in the garden dance task. There are 12 contestants left in the BBKOTT house.