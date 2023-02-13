BB16 Winner McStan Earnings From Show

Bigg Boss 16 entertained the audience and kept them glued to their televisions with the contestants' high drama and fights in the tasks. The viewers enjoyed each episode and had discussions on social media about the contestants' performances. MC Stan had a massive following outside the Bigg Boss 16 house and doubled it after entering the BB16 house. MC Stan fans never left any stone unturned to trend him on social media for win. And their dream came true with MC Stan lifting the BB16 trophy. MC Stan won the Bigg Boss 16 trophy, and Shiv Thakare is the runner-up of the show.

Do you want to know how much MC Stan earned from Bigg Boss 16? Well, the reports say that MC Stan signed a deal with Colors TV for Rs 4 to 5 lakh in remuneration per week. Anyway, there is no official statement from the rapper. As he won the show, Mc Stan walked out of the BB16 set with Rs 30 lakh 80 thousand with a brand-new Hyundai car