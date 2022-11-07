BB16: Will Salman Show Red Card to Nimrit?

Bigg Boss 16 is the most controversial reality show on the Hindi small screen. This time, BB16 makers planned a unique game and proved that no task is needed in the BB house to get into a fight, without physical tasks, contestants also jump into ugly arguments over silly reasons. In the Bigg Boss 16 house, there are not many physical tasks or particular tasks that contestants should play to stay in the house like previous seasons. Season 16 is totally about the contestants' behavior and how they are reacting to things. Based on that, BB16 viewers will decide which contestant will get an exit pass from the Bigg Boss 16 house.

In recent promos, we can see Nimrit and Priyanka Chahar get into heated arguments where Nimrit loses her words. Bigg Boss 16 makers muted Nimrit's words in the promo, where viewers say that Nimrit called Priyanka "fucking bitch" as per the lip reading. They say that Nimrit used the word "fuck" a number of times in the argument, and BB16 viewers are upset with Nimrit's words and statements used over Priyanka. Priyanka Chahar fans are trolling Nimrit and slamming her to not realise that she is on a national TV reality show.

Check out the promo of HUNGAMA

Twitter Credits @HungamaStudios