BB16: Will Salman Khan Stop This Cat Fight?

Since day one of Bigg Boss 16, we can see that Nimrit Kaur is targeting Priyanka Chahar for some reason or the other. The result is that the duo is getting into arguments over trivial matters. In support of Nimrit, Gautam is also getting into a fight with Priyanka Chahar over silly reasons.

In the Weekend Ke Vaar episode, Priyanka and Nimrit nominated each other saying they are unfit to be in the Bigg Boss 16 house. In the recent episode with Shekhar Suman, Nimrit warned Priyanka not to get personal, While Priyanka said the same to Nimrit Kaur in the weekend episode with Salman Khan that Nimrit is attacking her personally. Following this instance, Bigg Boss 16 viewers are discussing on social media platforms saying that Priyanka Chahar and Nimrit Kaur had issues even before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house. It is worth mentioning here that Nimrit Kaur's Chhoti Sardarni and Priyanka Chahar's Udaariyaan serial would air on Colors TV and both the serials would to compete against each other for TRPs.

Now, Udaariyaan gets higher TRP than Chhoti Sardarni, as per reports. So BB16 viewers are guessing that Priyanka Chahar and Nimrit Kaur might have personal issues over these reasons and that they carried their serial fight to the Bigg Boss house too.

But Priyanka Chahar is getting more support from BB16 viewers while Nimrit Kaur is inviting all the negative talks. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are enjoying Nimrit and Priyanka Chahar's fight and debating over the same on Twitter. However, most of the viewers are supporting Priyanka Chahar and slamming Nimrit for creating unnecessary drama.

Readers, tell us. Whom do you support—Priyanka Chahar or Nimrit Kaur? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.