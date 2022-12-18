BB16: Is This Why Colors is Saving Sajid Khan From Eviction?

Bigg Boss 16 is getting more attention by the day, what with the show makers, Colors TV giving new twists and turns to the show.

For the unversed, the makers announced a no-elimination week. However, Abdu Rozik, who was meant to stay till the finals was summoned out of the BB16 house by none other than show host, Salman Khan. Even though there was no real reason given by the makers for evicting Abdu Rozik from the show, it is believed that it's a temporary eviction and that he will make a comeback today.

Now, about another infamous BB16 contestant, Sajid Khan. He has been at the receiving end ever since he stepped into the house. Now, we are not attaching any positive things to this. Sajib Khan has been accused of bullying Abdu Rozik.

Netizens heaved a huge sigh of relief after Salman gave Rozik a breather. Now, on the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 viewers are not happy one bit. They are upset that Colors and Salman are turning a blind eye to all that Sajid does inside the house.

However, the latest rumour is that the reason the showmakers are doing this is because Sajid Khan agreed to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house only upon minimum stay guarantee. So this perhaps could be the reason why he is escaping all those rounds of elimination week after week. However, netizens are up in arms against the show makers and in all probability, Sajid Khan won't survive any longer in the BB16 house.

Let's see what's in store ahead. Come back to Sakshi Post for all the updates from Bigg Boss 16.

