BB16 Weekend Ke Vaar: Salman Khan Schools These Contestants

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan is in firing mode in firing mode in Weekend Ke Vaar. The host also reprimanded contestants who crossed the line. In the promo, we can see Salman questioning Tina Datta about her game and later asks what is her relationship with Shalin.

Meanwhile, Archana says that Tina and Shalin’s relationship is fake. When Salman Khan schools Shalin, he tells Salman "Don’t go hard" which makes Salman Khan furious.

Later, MC Stan and Archana Gautam get an earful from the host. Bigg Boss 16 host say Mc Stan and Archana crossed all their limits in the fights. Sallu bhai roasts them for dragging family into their fight. Salam Khan asks MC Stan if his statements are right. Salman asks Archana to leave the house if she doesn’t have any intention of changing her behavior. Salman Khan had warned Archana earlier not to bring outside issues into the BB16 house, but she flouted the rules again.

After new year's eve in the Bigg Boss 16 house, contestants and viewers were puzzled to watch Shalin and Tina Datta's relationship. They were seen dancing all over the house, and their chemistry stunned the contestants. Shalin and Tina were always seen making statement that they are friends, and also get into fights.