BB16 Voting App, Check Here

The countdown to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 has begun! The contestants and viewers are eager to know who will bag the BB16 trophy. The viewers are busy having debates and fan warts on social media platforms about the winner and runner-ups of the show. They are working around the clock to ensure that their favourite contestant wins the show. The reports say that the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will be premiered on February 12th at 7 p.m. The BB16 makers may start the shooting from today. The top 5 finalists who are ready for the finale battle are Priyanka Chahar, Shalin, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam.

Well, you can cast your votes for your favorite contestant on the Voot OTT platform. However, you can vote for the final contestants on the MyJio app as well. Yes, Colors TV and BB16 makers are taking votes from the MyJio app. Viewers have one vote for one ID per day. Instead of Voot and the MY Jio app, no votes are accepted from other apps.