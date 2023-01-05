BB16 Viewers Troll Sajid Khan

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are leaving any stone to get into the headlines. In yesterday’s episode, the ration task set the house on fire. MC Stan and Archana Gautam got into a heated argument over the ration task. They both went on their family members and fans and lost their temper. MC Stan requested Bigg Boss to voluntarily exit from Bigg Boss 16. On the other hand, Sajid Khan is seen instigating MC Stan to leave the house. He also gives a reason why he should leave the house instead he can slap Archana. Well, MC Stan also got influenced by Sajid's words, and he was above getting into a physical fight with Archana, but Shiv Thakare stops him. As a result, 16 Bigg Boss viewers slam Sajid Khan for making such suggestions for his friend.

It is known that Sajid Khan has lot of negative talks outside since the day one he entered the show. After Sajid Khan entered the house there many complaints on him for sexual assault. Even a few celebrities banged Colors TV and Bigg Boss 16 makers for bringing Sajid Khan to the show. It also seems like Colors TV is protecting Sajid from elimination. Because most of the time, Sajid will not be on the nomination list. If he is on the nomination list then makers will announce no elimination. As Sajid Khan is on the nomination this week, the audience make jokes that Bigg Boss 16 makers will declare no elimination this week. Anyway, the viewers tag Sajid Khan as ‘Disgusting Contestant’ of this season. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.