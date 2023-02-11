BB16 Top 3 Contestants to Fight it Out For Trophy

Bigg Boss 16 contestants have reached the grand finale. The contestants performed well and entertained the audience with their fights and arguments. We can say that the finale of Bigg Boss 16 is all about Mandali vs. Non-Mandali. Yes, as per the unofficial Bigg Boss 16 finale voting results, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan are in the top three positions. The audience says that Priyanka is non mandali and Shiv, MC Stan are mandali. The majority of the audience predicts that Priyanka Chahar may bag the trophy if the makers take the viewers' choice. If not, Shiv Thakare may bag the trophy if it is the makers' choice.

Since the last few days, there have been many debates and discussions happening on social media pages about whether Shiv Thakare or Priyanka Chahar will win the show. It seems like viewers are fixed that MC Stan will end up as the first or second runner-up in the show. As of now, Priyanka Chahar is in the lead and Shiv is in second place. Let us wait and watch, who will bag the Bigg Boss 16 trophy.