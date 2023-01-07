BB16: Tina Datta Team's Open Letter to Colors on Expired Maal Comment

There is a lot going on in the Bigg Boss 16 house. In the weekend episode, Salman Khan schooled Shalin and Tina Datta over their relationship in the house. Salman branded Shalin and Tina Datta’s relationship as fake. Bigg Boss 16 viewers wanted Salman Khan to speak about Shalin and Tina's relationship issue over the past few weeks and finally, it happened.

Later, in tonight’s episode, Bigg Boss 16 makers are all set to bring in contestants' families into the house but before that, Salman Khan and the contestants' families will have a debate on the house issues. Tina Datta’s mother tells Salman that Shalin always bitches about her behind her back.

Well, from the day Sreejita De re-entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, she is seen targeting Tina. Sreejita De tells Soundarya a lot about Tina’s personal relationship in the Bigg Boss 16 house. After a lot of patience, team Tina Datta team has penned down an open letter to the channel and housematee saying Tina is being character assassinated on national television by another female contestant in the Bigg Boss 16 house. They are particularly unhappy over the use of the adjective 'Expired Maal' for Tina.

