BB16: Sumbul Touqeer Eliminated

Hey, Bigg Boss 16 viewers here is the shocking news! Yes, it’s confirmed that Sumbul Khan was eliminated from the show. Sumbul’s elimination is unexpected and we can say it is a mid-week elimination. The sources say that the reason for Sumbul's elimination is her friends in Bigg Boss 16. It seems like Mandali ditched her in the ticket of the finale task. Priyanka Chahar tried to save her but Sumbul's friends nominated her for elimination. Sumbul picked her game after breaking her relations with Shalin and Tina. Later her bond with Mandali became so strong that she gave back to Tina and Shalin in every task. Well, Sumbul fans are slamming mandali and Bigg Boss 16 makers for indirectly supporting mandali and Nimrit Kaur.