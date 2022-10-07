BB16: Stop Being Copy Cats and Be Orginal, Salman Warns Contestants

Bigg Boss 16 first Weekend Ke Vaar promos are out. In the first promo, Salman Khan gifts Abdu small dumbells and tells Abdu that "now you can show off in front of female contestants." In the second promo, Salman Khan warns Gautam to be himself and not fake in the house. Since day one of the show, Gautam is always seen with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and gossipig about Priyanka and Ankith. Netizens say that Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are targeting Priyanka Chahar and Ankit. They say that Gautam is overreacting to every small issue with Nimrit Kaur. BB16 viewers say that Gautam and Nimrit are causing a lot of negativity in the house and Tina Datta also joins hands with them.

A section of the audience says that Gautam won't stand by himself and take Nimrit's support in the house. They say that Gautam should get rid of Nimrit if he wants to stay in the house for a long time. Anyway, it is unclear who Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan said: "not to copy and play your own". But the promo shows that Salman Khan is telling Gautam and Nimrit. Let us wait and watch to see who all BB16 host reprimanded.

