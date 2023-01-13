BB16: Sreejita De Eliminated

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are grabbing the attention of the audience with twists and turns in the show. It seems like Tina Datta and Shalin's equation may change in the coming episode. The contestants' parents are also entertaining the audience and are involved in the tasks. This week, not the contestants but their parents nominated the contestants. The contestants who are on the nomination list for the 15th-week elimination process are Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, and Sumbul Khan. According to the Bigg Boss 16 unofficial voting result, Sreejita and Nimrit are in the danger zone.

According to a reliable source, Sreejita De was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 during the week 15 elimination process. Sreejita De was the first contestant to get an exit pass from the Bigg Boss 16 house in the first week. Later, she entered the BB16 via wild card and stunned the contestants and viewers with her game. After entering the BB16 house, she gave a reality check to Tina Datta and Shalin about their relationship. We can also say that Sreejita targeted Tina Datta, and she was often seen backbitching about her with Soundarya. Anyway, the majority of the audience supported Sreejita in this week's elimination and wanted Nimrit Kaur to get evicted. But it seems like Colors TV chose Sreejita over Nimrit for elimination.