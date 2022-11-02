BB16: Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam Nominated

The latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 16' saw the infamous nomination task, wherein Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam were seen getting nominated by the housemates. The episode began with Tina Datta, Soundarya, Archana and captain Gautam Vig all getting into an argument over kitchen duties. While Tina called Soundarya dominating, the latter promised to make her deeds in the house count from now on.

To lighten the moment, Abdu Rozik was later seen enacting Shalin Bhanot's obsession with chicken and mimicking how he keeps asking Bigg Boss for more chicken. While the housemates, including Shalin, were enjoying a hearty laugh, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's additional comments irked the actor and he blasted her for mocking his medical condition.

Shalin and Priyanka then got into a heated argument, and while Ankit Gupta tried to stop the two, the matter only got worse.

Later in the day, Shalin was seen discussing how he is ready to backstab Gautam to form an alliance with Shiv Thakare.

Meanwhile, Soundarya and Gautam got into a fight after the former taunted the latter for going around and talking to people while she gets portrayed as a villain for supporting him. With a new morning in the house, Bigg Boss finally announced the captaincy task of the week, in which the housemates were asked to take two names each. With majority votes, Sumbul, Soundarya and Archana were nominated by the other contestants. While Priyanka was still seen pissed with Shalin, Ankit asked her to not drag the issue unnecessarily, which did not go down well with the 'Udariyaan' actress. She broke down in front of Sajid Khan and the two were seen claiming that they have been "tolerating" each other for the past two years.

Ankit stated that Priyanka has been putting on a pretentious front inside the house and the latter claimed that Ankit's concern for her is a farce. The episode ended with a clear rift between Priyanka and Ankit as the former vowed to never speak to him again. It will be interesting for the fans to watch if their friendship and bond will stand the Bigg Boss house test, or will the fight result in the end of their equation.

courtesy: FPJ