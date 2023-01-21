BB16: Soundarya Sharma Eliminated

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are making the show more interesting with their nasty fights and arguments. The contestants are getting into heated arguments over their relationships. Yes, we are talking about Shalin and Tina Datta’s catfight. This week both lost their temper and loosed their tongue. Meanwhile, Nimrit and Shiv's equation changed after Shiv supported Priyanka and MC Stan in the ticket to finale task. Nimrit and Soundarya again became close to each other and targeted Priyanka Chahar. Well, Priyanka is getting massive support from the audience, and they've been trending her on Twitter since the show started.

As it is the weekend, it is time for elimination. The contestants who are on the nomination list are Soundarya, Sumbul, Shalin, and Tina Datta. According to the sources, Soundarya got evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house for the 16th-week elimination. Soundarya was expected to exit pass because Shalin, Sumbul, and Tina are TRP materials for Bigg Boss 16 and Colors TV. So, BB16 viewers expected the makers would save them and eliminate Soundarya. Anyway, Soundarya performed well in the tasks and gained attention for her relationship with Gautam and fights with Shalin.