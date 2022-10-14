BB16: Shalin Ex Wife Dalljet Kaur Exposes His Fake Story About Their Marriage, Terms It Fiction

Bigg Boss 16: By now you must know that the marriage of small screen Hindi actors—Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot did not end on a great note. As we all know, Dalljiet Kaur alleged to have suffered physical abuse and dowry harassment from her husband. Dalljiet is said to have been saved from Shalin by a maid. Now, Shalin Bhanot has entered Bigg Boss 16 house and grabbing a lot of attention after he confessed his feelings for Tina Datta, who's one of the most richest contestants in Bigg Boss 16.

Earlier, Shalin told Gautam that he had special feelings for Tina Datta. Later in yesterday's episode, Shalin finally confessed his feelings for Tina Datta and said he had developed a soft corner for her. The two then discussed about it at length. Tina Datta is curious to know about his marriage to Dalljiet Kaur. And Shalin refuses to acknowledge that he had an abusive relationship with his ex-wife. Shalin says that he and his ex-wife, Dalljiet Kaur, are best friends now.

However, little did he know that his claim would invite a lot of flak from his ex-wife. reacting to Shalin's statements, Dalljiet Kaur took her Twitter handle and slammed Shalin for using her name in his fiction stories and said that they are not at all friends, and he only meets her because of their son, Jaydon. "No I am not your best friend, Shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u," Dalljiet Kaur Tweeted.