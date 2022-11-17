BB16 Seventh Week Voting Results

Bigg Boss 16 contestants have again made Bigg Boss furious by breaking the rules after Salman Khan warned them not to smoke in the open area. In the weekend episode, Salman Khan told the contestants that this is the first time in the Hindi Bigg Boss history that contestants are smoking in the open area. In yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss sent two masked men inside the BB16 house carrying a large wooden board that read, "Hum bewakoof hai'. Contestants were watching from a distance as they closed the smoking room with the wooden block.Bigg Boss announces that heroes like you, who needs villains. First time in the history of Bigg Boss, thanks to you. Sajid Khan refuses to apologize, whereas Shalin apologises to Big Boss.

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are happy that Bigg Boss punished the contestants but are trolling Sajid Khan for not feeling regret for what he did. Anyway, the contestants who got nominated for seventh-week elimination are Tina Datta, Shalin, Soundarya, and Gautam. We can say that couples on Bigg Boss 16 are set to face elimination this week. As per the unofficial Bigg Boss 16 voting result. Gautam and Tina Datta are in the safe zone, while Shalin and Soundarya Sharma are in the danger zone. However, there are two more days left for the voting line to be closed. Let us wait and watch which contestant will face the axe this week.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Voting Line Opened