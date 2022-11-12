BB16: Salman Khan Evicts Priyanka Chahar, But There's A Catch!

Bigg Boss 16 contestants have become the talk of town on social media, thanks to all the noise they are making in the house. BB16 viewers witnessed Archana's elimination this week which was most unexpected. Bigg Boss removed Archana from the show for breaking BB rules and getting into a physical fight with Shiv.

Bigg Boss called both the contestants into the confession room and asked Shiv to punish Archana and Shiv decided to get her evicted from the house.

Now, rumors are rife that Colors, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 is likely to give Archana a second chance. As per social media buzz, Archana will re-enter the Bigg Boss 16 house in tonight's episode.

In a recent promo, Salman Khan calls Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta to the confession room. Salman asks them who wants to win the trophy and Priyanka says she is playing her game and Ankit is playing his. Then the BB16 host asks Ankit whether he needs Priyanka's support in the house, and he replies "no".

Later, Salman Khan says Priyanka is eliminated from the show. Salman Khan asks Ankit how does he he feel after Priyanka's elimination. Ankit says it is his mistake for not supporting her and he apologises to Priyanka.

As per sources, Salman Khan eliminated Priyanka to teach Ankit a lesson for hurting her. Sources close to the unit say that Bigg Boss 16 host will announces her elimination of Priyanka as fake in Weekend ke Vaar.

Let us wait and watch if Priyanka Chahar's elimination is fake or real in tonight's episode.